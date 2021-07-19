Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,322 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 159.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after buying an additional 3,062,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $8,275,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 754,832 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $3,680,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 44.9% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 543,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 168,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60. Venator Materials PLC has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

