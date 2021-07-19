Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,070,400 Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,070,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Uxin as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter worth about $9,445,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Uxin by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 879,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Uxin by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 472,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UXIN opened at $3.32 on Monday. Uxin Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $982.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

