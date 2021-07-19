Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 189,300 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 189,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of SandRidge Energy worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SD stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $185.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.33. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 212.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

