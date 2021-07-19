Renasant Bank Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Renasant Bank cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 19,496 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $1,288,490.64. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.50 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

