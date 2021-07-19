Renasant Bank Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Renasant Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

NYSE:PG opened at $139.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.85. The company has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

