Renasant Bank Has $615,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Renasant Bank increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $86.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $241.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

