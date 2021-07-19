Renasant Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 180,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after buying an additional 18,103 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 49,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000.

IJH stock opened at $260.96 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

