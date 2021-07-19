Renasant Bank Purchases 72 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Renasant Bank boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $148.99 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $149.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

