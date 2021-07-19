Renasant Bank Sells 103 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Renasant Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 185,374 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $275.03 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $196.49 and a 1-year high of $280.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

