Renasant Bank Sells 366 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Renasant Bank decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.9% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19.

