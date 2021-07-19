Renasant Bank Sells 553 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Renasant Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $102.21 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

