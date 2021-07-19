Renasant Bank Sells 729 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Renasant Bank cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

ABBV opened at $116.10 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $205.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

