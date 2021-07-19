Renasant Bank Takes $771,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $11,763,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,954.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 44,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 42,259 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $335.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $172.70 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.87.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

