Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $490,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,990.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,948,623.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 497,057 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,808. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

RPTX stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.33. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

