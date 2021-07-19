Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RPTX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -8.33. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $858,526.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,057 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

