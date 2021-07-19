Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

REPYY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.72. 189,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,317. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7158 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repsol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

