Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

REFR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,995. Research Frontiers has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 270.69%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

