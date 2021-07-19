Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.
REFR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,995. Research Frontiers has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33.
Research Frontiers Company Profile
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
