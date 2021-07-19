Reserve Rights (RSR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20.47 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $244.25 million and approximately $20.47 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00047666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.62 or 0.00772907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.