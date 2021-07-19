Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 86,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,430,855 shares.The stock last traded at $11.77 and had previously closed at $11.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPAI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

