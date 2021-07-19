Revain Achieves Market Capitalization of $591.00 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Revain has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Revain has a market cap of $591.00 million and $3.09 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013095 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00771349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

