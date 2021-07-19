Reviewing Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and IHI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A IHI 1.18% -0.70% -0.15%

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and IHI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A IHI $10.50 billion 0.34 $123.07 million $0.21 27.86

IHI has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and IHI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 IHI 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.05%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than IHI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines. The company also provides LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; equipment for plants; and engineering, procurement, construction, and start-up services for process and pharmaceutical plants. In addition, it offers bridges, water gates, and steel structures; shield tunneling machines, concrete construction materials, and transportation systems; and security and environmental monitoring systems, as well as constructs and refurbishes offshore structures. Further, the company provides air and process gas compressors, separators, and cryogenic products; lubricating systems; turbochargers for vehicles and machinery for ships; parking and logistics systems; materials handling systems; steelmaking equipment, such as industrial furnaces and stepping cylinders; heat and surface treatment equipment, factory automation systems, slitters, rubber and film calender lines, and pulp and paper machinery; and agricultural machines and lawn mowers. Additionally, it offers aero engines and air traffic control systems; and rockets, rocket and satellite propulsion systems, systems for satellites, space station-related equipment, ground test facilities, sample containers, etc. It also engages in real estate rental and sales business. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

