Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $59.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 98.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

