Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period Will Expire on July 26th (OTCMKTS:RONIU)

Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:RONIU) quiet period will end on Monday, July 26th. Rice Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.20 on Monday.

