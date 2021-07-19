Ridgefield Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RDGA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ridgefield Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RDGA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of RDGA remained flat at $$5.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67. Ridgefield Acquisition has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Get Ridgefield Acquisition alerts:

Ridgefield Acquisition Company Profile

Ridgefield Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek a merger, acquisition, or other business combination with an operating entity. Previously, it was involved in the development of prototype micro-robotic devices. Ridgefield Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Ridgefield Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridgefield Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.