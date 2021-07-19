Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Sells $1,456,123.20 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 27,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $1,456,123.20.

Shares of REPX opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

