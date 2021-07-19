Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $144.40 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.13.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 419.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 125,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

