Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 3,600 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $82,080.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,100 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $70,680.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $107,580.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $34,774.56.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $106,788.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $53,218.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,075,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter.

