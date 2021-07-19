Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 3,600 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $82,080.00.
Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 29th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,100 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $70,680.00.
- On Thursday, July 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $107,580.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $34,774.56.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $106,788.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800.00.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $53,218.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $28,499.73.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $105,688.00.
- On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $106,524.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.
Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $24.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,075,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter.
See Also: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.