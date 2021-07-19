Robert Darren Lee Sells 2,317 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $316,455.86.

Proofpoint stock opened at $174.15 on Monday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 118.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 401.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 139.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

