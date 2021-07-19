Robert Frati Sells 12,398 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 12,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $521,583.86.

Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54.

WORK stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,914,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,155 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,169,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 122,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 666.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 562,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 488,721 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.