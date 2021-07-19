Robert Frati Sells 12,398 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 12,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $521,583.86.
Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54.
WORK stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,914,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,155 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,169,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 122,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 666.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 562,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 488,721 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.
Slack Technologies Company Profile
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
