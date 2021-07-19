Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,162,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217,049 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $40,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

