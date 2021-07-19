Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is Court Place Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises 2.2% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,609. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.21. 25,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,326. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.51 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.