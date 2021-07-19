Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €98.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €99.57 ($117.14).

ETR BMW opened at €85.50 ($100.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €89.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

