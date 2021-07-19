Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.89% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $36,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,132,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $99.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

