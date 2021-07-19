Royal Bank of Canada Has $37.51 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Balchem were worth $37,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $129.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

