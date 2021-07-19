Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,629,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 470,587 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $36,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTG opened at $13.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.