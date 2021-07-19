Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 102.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $35,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

