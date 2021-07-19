Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $35,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $5,948,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

NYSE DHI opened at $86.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

