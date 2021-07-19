Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $38,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

