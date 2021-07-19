Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.94.

ABNB stock opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion and a PE ratio of -8.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,040,714 shares of company stock valued at $434,986,309 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $316,298,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

