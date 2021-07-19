Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $40,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,508,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.20.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $313.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.14. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $315.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

