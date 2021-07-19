Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Short Interest Up 34.3% in June

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.
NASDAQ:RUBY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.49. 187,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,009. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.
Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.