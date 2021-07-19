Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Short Interest Up 34.3% in June

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ:RUBY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.49. 187,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,009. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

