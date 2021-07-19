Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBG. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,622,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,932,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000.

Sandbridge Acquisition stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 426,810 shares. Sandbridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

