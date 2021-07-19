Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.63 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 51.50.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

