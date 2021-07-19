Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

SDVKY stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $29.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. assumed coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

