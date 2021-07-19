Sandvik AB (publ)’s (SDVKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.06. 49,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,770. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 256.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137,609 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Sandvik AB (publ) worth $81,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

