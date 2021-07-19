Sanjay Kumar Singh Sells 8,500 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $229,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Royalty Pharma Company Profile
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
