Sanjay Kumar Singh Sells 8,500 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $229,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after buying an additional 24,320,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after buying an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,901,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,330,000 after buying an additional 177,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after buying an additional 831,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

