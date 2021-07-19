SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. Has $10.04 Billion Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,228,178 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 38,000,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 17.4% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Uber Technologies worth $10,042,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

