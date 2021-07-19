Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Short Interest Up 30.3% in June

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.
NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $30.40 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
