Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Short Interest Up 30.3% in June

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $30.40 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.