Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 241,221 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 973.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,221 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 614,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,612,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after buying an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,855,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

