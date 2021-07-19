Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 24,975 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 796.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in IDEX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in IDEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in IDEX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in IDEX by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $226.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $162.60 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

